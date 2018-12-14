Take His Phone: Kanye West Continues Zany Drake-Inspired Twitter Rant, Drizzy Seems Unbothered

Kanye West isn’t new to having long, off the cuff Twitter rants but what began on Thursday as a plea for peace has morphed into something entirely different. After stating in tweets that he isn’t responsible for the rift between Drake and Pusha T, West seems to suggest in the tweet storm that Drizzy allegedly threatened his family.

“Drake called trying to [threaten] me,” began a later string of texts from Yeezy. He added, “The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition.”

For context, Pusha T did a recent show in Toronto where a group of unknown men tried to rush the stage with one person suffering a beating at the hands of Pusha’s security squad.

West then shifted into speaking about the potential for harm to come to his family at the hands of Drake.

“So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk,” West continued. “I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital.”

The convo then shifted into the tensions between Black men and how the entire beef between the pair is nothing but Internet gossip fodder.

“That’s why black people never get ahead and and we stay controlled,” West tweeted. “I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can@talk without someone ending up dead or in jail.”

One of the most interesting portions of the rant, however, was when West mentioned J Prince and saying that Drake would never address the Houston OG as he’s doing with him. And in the midst of all of this, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, also chimed in.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

