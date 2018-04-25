CLOSE
Black Twitter Drags Kanye West To Coonville For Trump MAGA Loving Trolling

'Ye caught a wi-fi connection in the Sunken Place and it all went bad.

Kanye West MAGA

Source: Twitter/@kanyewest / Twitter/@kanyewest

Kanye West got his Donald Trump co-sign. Meanwhile, and appropriately, Black Twitter is dragging Yeezy all the way to Coonville for what reeks of Uncle Tom’ish desperation. 

Is this performance art for the sake of promoting his new album? Or did ‘Ye really manage to find a wi-fi connection while vacationing in the Sunken Place?

No matter the reasoning, Kanye West is catching all the slander.

Peep the best of the best.

