We Don’t Care: Kanye West Out At Coachella After Stage Dispute

Kanye West should be crowned the king of doing too much after he once more displayed his penchant for over the top demands for his stage performance in a scheduled headlining performance at Coachella 2019. Negotiations between West and Coachella organizers broke down after the Chicago superstar couldn’t get his way with a particular stage setup, and now he’s currently out as a performer.

Multiple sources tell us, the sticking point was the stage. Kanye made it clear he wouldn’t perform on a traditional 60×40 foot stage because it was “artistically limiting.” Goldenvoice, which produces the festival, would not allow the stage to be altered or removed for Ye’s performance. In the end, we’re told Kanye passed.

As one source put it, “These 40×60 stages are so archaic. It’s the same type of stage on which Shakespeare’s works were performed hundreds of years ago.”

A Kanye source says after the Saint Pablo tour, Ye wants to give groundbreaking performances. As you know, the Saint Pablo stage moved over the crowd, and Kanye loved it.

We’ll never be able to take away West’s musical legacy for his classic production and tracks but with his current embrace of all things Trump and MAGA, it’s probably a good thing that ‘Ye takes his show on someone else’s road this time.

