Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Allegedly Expecting Another Child

It looks like the Kardashian-West clan is about to get a new addition. Rumor has it Kim and Kanye have another baby on the way.

According to Hot New Hip Hop Yeezy and Kimmy are expecting a boy. While neither has yet to formally confirm the new bundle of joy US Weekly is reporting that the newborn is expected to arrive in May. As their unnamed source tells it they had one more embryo left after their third child Chicago was born via a surrogate in 2018.

The news of KimYe expecting again should not come as a surprise to fans of the reality star turned mogul and Rap great turned free thinker. Kim has recently expressed wanting a big family but has made it clear she is no longer here for carrying the pregnancy. She admitted to experiencing several health issues including preeclampsia and placenta accreta with her first two babies prompting her doctors to advise against another natural pregnancy.

It is unknown if the same surrogate is carrying this baby as well. Kim and Kanye have three children altogether, North (5), Saint (3) and Chicago (11 months).

