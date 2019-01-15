Future Releases The Tracklist To ‘The WIZRD’

We’re still a few days away from the anticipated release of Future’s latest album The WIZRD but to build a little buzz for the Friday (Jan 18) release, the ATLien took to social media and posted the tracklist for his upcoming project.

Coming in at 20 cuts deep, The WIZRD is hella light on guest features with only Travis Scott, Young Thug and Gunna the only other artists featured on this LP. So unless F. Hendrix has more unlisted guest appearances it seems like listeners are going to get a whole lot of Future come this Friday.

Check out the tracklist to The WIZRD below and let us know if you’re going to be including Future into your weekend plans.