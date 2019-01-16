Travis Scott Spoke With Colin Kaepernick Ahead Of Taking Super Bowl Gig

Travis Scott caught criticism for accepting the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Time show sig alongside Maroon 5 but apparently, he spoke with Colin Kaepernick ahead of the announcement. Scott’s appearance was only booked solid after he was able to confirm that a large donation would be made to a social justice non-profit organization.

Variety exclusively reports:

That announcement only came after Scott announced that he and the NFL would donate $500,000 to the non-profit social-justice organization Dream Corps. The move was clearly intended to blunt the criticism Maroon 5 and particularly Scott had received for performing at the game, due largely to the league’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has essentially been banished from professional football for taking a knee during the pre-game performances of the national anthem, a move many feel is based in racism.

Scott and Kaepernick had at least one phone conversation before the rapper confirmed his Super Bowl appearance, sources tell Variety. A source close to Scott said that while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding, with the rapper taking the stance that everyone makes a statement in their own way and he felt that the money going toward Dream Corps, combined with the platform provided by the Super Bowl, will do some good.

Both men have kept publicly mum about their chat, but this could be a step in the right direction nonetheless.

