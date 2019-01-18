Ella Mai “Shot Clock,” Ar’mon and Trey ft. NBA Youngboy “Right Back Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 1.17.19

Ever since bursting onto the scene with “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai’s been the object of many a man affections. Wait, is that still an acceptable term these days or nah? Well, y’all know what we mean.

Either way, Ella Mai knows this but her time is money so if you’re planning on shooting your shot you better James Harden it because according to her basketball themed clip to “Shot Clock” you only got 24 seconds to swish it or brick it. Timid fools obviously need not apply, b. Or you can get Mike D’Antoni to teach you a thing or too about the seven second offense.

Ar’mon And Trey meanwhile find themselves busting moves behind bars like it’s all good in the NBA Youngboy visual to “Right Back.” Must’ve been a minimal security joint.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Little Simz featuring Cleo Sol, Bali Baby, and more.

ELLA MAI – “SHOT CLOCK”

AR’MON AND TREY FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “RIGHT BACK REMIX”

LITTLE SIMZ FT. CLEO SOL – “SELFISH”

BALI BABY – “PROFESSOR FINESSOR”

POPCAAN – “SILENCE”

DOT DEMO – “SIMMER DOWN”

ASIAHN – “LIKE YOU”

BOOKA600 – “OJ”

QUEEN KEY – “HEY”