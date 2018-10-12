Ella Mai Drops Self-Titled Debut LP, Twitter Is All The Way With It #EllaMai

Ella Mai is still riding high off the success of her smash hit “Boo’d Up” and clearly has the eyes and ears of fans all around the world as a result. Folks may have been alarmed to see her name in the top trending topics on Twitter, with fans overjoyed that the British singer dropped her debut album.

Shortly after midnite on the east coast, Ella Mai posted the announcement that her highly-anticipated debut album was here. The 16-track debut features her latest single “Whatchamacallit” featuring Chris Brown, with John Legend appearing on the track “Everything” and H.E.R. showing up for the help out on “Gut Feeling.”

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT feat. my mum 😂

to every single person involved in making this happen, i love&appreciate you more than words could ever describe! i cannot believe this moment is here, my debut album .. it is here, it is now!

ELLA MAI. OUT NOW. pic.twitter.com/0kbSWCFuQE — Ella Mai (@ellamai) October 12, 2018

We’ve managed to collect some of the best responses to Ella Mai’s debut hitting the masses below. But before you do, check out the stream of the album as well.

—

Photo: WENN