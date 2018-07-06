T-Pain’s Remix Of Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” Has Twitter Going Crazy

T-Pain has proven over the length of his career that he can make hits and doesn’t need the auto-tune gimmick to properly sing his face off. Tackling 2018’s huge hit in Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” with a vocal remix, Tallahassee Pain has Twitter going crazy over his version.

Ella Mai’s original track was actually featured on her February 2017 EP Ready and produced by DJ Mustard. Signed to Mustard’s 10 Summers imprint, the London songstress has officially arrived with everyone trying their hand in remaking her smash hit.

T-Pain teased his version of it to his Instagram story, making his name a trending topic on Twitter Friday morning (July 5). He joins a growing list of folks to take on Ella Mai’s song including Fabolous, Fetty Wap, Nicki Minaj and Quavo and others.

T-Pain’s ‘Boo’d up’ remix made me Feel like we didn’t appreciate T-Pain enough. We didn’t. pic.twitter.com/pC5kgfHtWL — Canice Nnanna (@Canice100K) July 6, 2018

Bruh, this nikka T-Pain took a perfect song and made it even better. Whew! https://t.co/Cgl1NbJNG7 — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) July 6, 2018

The T-Pain remix, is the only boo’d up remix I will acknowledge. — Dee 🇫🇯 (@DeeWavyyy) July 6, 2018

