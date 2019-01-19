Big Boi Purchases The OG Dungeon Studio Where OutKast Began

Well, that took long enough.

The Dungeon Family might not mean much to the rap millennials of today, but it sure as hell holds weight with the Hip-Hop OGs in the know. So when Big Boi announced that he had become the proud new owner of the recording studio known as The Dungeon, it truly warmed our hearts. Responsible for giving us that sounds that made the ATL go ’round, the Lakewood Heights music lab is responsible for the sounds of OutKast, Organized Noize, and Goodie Mob.

We’re kind of surprised he didn’t make this purchase at the height of OutKast’s popularity in the mid-2000s, but we’re not judging at all. We’re just glad that a piece of music history ended up in the hands of one of its descendants. Having recorded their classic ’94 debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, OutKast also recorded ’96’s ATLiensa nd ’98’s Aquemini at the Atlanta landmark.

Deep in the Dungeon 👑 pic.twitter.com/IFLLONpSzp — Big Boi (@BigBoi) January 16, 2019

We need to secure more of our Hip-Hop landmarks like this. Just sayin.’

