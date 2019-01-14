Big Boi, Travis Scott Will Join Maroon 5 Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Despite the growing number of big-name acts who have turned down performing during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, organizers have confirmed who will be joining Maroon 5 for the set. Atlanta veteran Big Boi of Outkast fame and Houston’s Travis Scott will take the stage during the big event.

Page Six reports:

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL officially announced the band as its headliner Sunday. The league says Maroon 5 will feature guest artists including Big Boi, the Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Scott.

Many acts have turned down the halftime show this year in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. An online petition urges Maroon 5 to withdraw from the gig.

Scott has been reportedly tapped to perform in the show since last month, although many have asked him to not take the gig.

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Photo: Getty