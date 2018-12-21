Travis Scott Reportedly Joining Super Bowl Halftime Show, Twitter Has Some Thoughts

The upcoming Super Bowl LIII and its halftime show have been beset with some difficulty in securing talent to perform at the big event, but reports that Travis Scott joined the set has Twitter reacting.

Fresh off the acclaim from his latest studio album Astroworld, the news that Scott will take to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stages could prove to cause a rift between him and other entertainers who have since decided not to do the show reportedly in support of Colin Kaepernick.

There is also chatter that Jay-Z is attempting to talk Cactus Jack away from doing the big show in Atlanta, although he has gained some blessings from others.

Check out the Twitter reactions of Travis Scott reportedly set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show below.

Photo: WENN