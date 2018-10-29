Jermaine Dupri Thinks Boycotting Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Missed Opportunity

With the recent news that Rihanna turned down performing at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and leaving what was sure to be a major bag on the table, Jermaine Dupri thinks doing so is a missed opportunity. With the big game happening in the producer’s home base of Atlanta, Dupri thinks that artists could use the platform to elevate their concerns on a global stage.

TMZ Sports reports:

Rihanna reportedly turned down the halftime show this year and Hov told the NFL to kick rocks last year, all because both artists have MAJOR issues with the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

The Super Bowl is in ATL this year … Dupri’s stomping grounds … and he tells TMZ Sports he thinks the platform of the Super Bowl is more valuable than a boycott.

“Boycotts and marches don’t seem like they work to me, I’m sorry. I think they should send a message while they’re onstage, take advantage of your platform.”

Dupri says it’s totally cool NOT to do the Super Bowl in protest as well, but makes it clear that further conversation does more good than ignoring it.

Dupri thinks that in the end, people don’t care about boycotts and all but ignore them. There will surely be millions of people watching the halftime show despite their feelings about the NFL just the same, so perhaps he feels that’s the perfect time to drop the message.

JD has to know that the NFL isn’t about to let that happen on their watch, though.

—

Photo: WENN