CLOSE
HomeNews

Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival for 2019

The Houston rapper seems to be starting a new annual Hip-Hop tradition in his hometown.

Leave a comment
NBA 2K19 Pre Launch Event NYC

Source: 2K Sports / Getty

It’s been a helluva year for Travis Scott. Aside from locking down the future franchise of the Kardashian klan, he’s dropped some exclusive Jordans and his latest album Astroworld found itself at the top of the Billboard charts.

Looking to take his gravy train into the new year the Houston artist took to his IG page to confirm that his Astroworld Festival has been confirmed for a 2019. With a caption that read ““YESSIRRRR THIS IS ON THEY’RE WEBSITE 🌎🌎🌎I GOTTA GOOOO,” he posted a pic of the concert confirming that it was on and popping for next year.

From the looks of things the success of the Astroworld Festival might just find itself becoming an annual thing for the foreseeable future.

Are you excited about the possibility of the Astroworld Festival becoming an annual outing? Let us know.

Photo: Getty

Travis Scott

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Troy Ave
Troy Ave Says NYPD Stopped His Weekend Show Due To Past Violence [Video]
11.27.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close