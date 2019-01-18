The Migos Star In New Commercial For Mountain Dew [Video]

You know once a soft drink company decides to put you, on you done made it. Snd now that Bill O’Reilly is officially sidelined due to his predatory ways there’s no one around to cockblock rap stars from securing that bag.

That being said the Migos are officially on as they have found themselves as the latest spokespersons for Mountain Dew and are even featured in the green soda’s latest commercial.

Starring alongside Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff seem to enjoy themselves as they premier their latest cut “Position To Win” while promoting what Skip Bayless refers to as “the nectar of the gods.” It’s a pretty entertaining video. Check it out below.