Migos Cover XXL’s Winter 2018 Issue: ‘This The Three-Headed Monster’

The Migos clean up nice as they hit the latest edition of XXL as a group and in three separate covers. Due on newsstands December 31, the magazine deems Quavo Migos’ “head honcho,” while Offset and Takeoff are considered the group’s “Certified Star” and “Silent Assassin,” respectively.

While touring with Drake in Miami, the trio took some time to talk to XXL about their solo projects, success, beefs, and more. After mentioning that he likes feeling like the underdog, Offset—who, you might’ve heard doesn’t have solid Christmas plans at the moment—also mentioned he doesn’t want his songs going straight to no. 1 on the charts.

“See, I never want to be that artist that, like…I don’t want to drop a song and as soon as it drops, it go no. 1. I don’t want to do that, I promise you,” he said. “‘Cause it’s not gonna stay there. I don’t give a f*ck who you is.”

Watch Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff explain their line of reasoning on that, plus they say they’re the biggest group ever, and much more in the clip up top.

Photo: Getty, XXL