Kanye West’s ‘Ye’ Is The Number 1 Album In America

Even though Kanye continues to live in a sunken place his music is still in high demand. His latest solo project has taken the top spot on the industry’s biggest chart.

In one week of its’ release Ye sold over 208,000 copies which is the equivalent of 85,000 traditional album sales. This marks Yeezy’s eighth number one album on the Top 200 chart which ties Eminem. All of his solo releases since Late Registration have charted at number one consecutively.

The Beatles still hold on to the record for most number one albums at 19 with Jay Z holding the crown in the Hip-Hop genre with 14 entries. Regardless of still being behind Hov on chart toppers, Ye sits comfortably on the top five releases of 2018 in terms of copies sold with Cardi B (Invasion Of Privacy), Post Malone (beerbongs & bentleys), J. Cole (K.O.D.) and Justin Timberlake (Man Of The Woods).

Next on the G.O.O.D. Music album schedule is Nas who is slated for Friday, June 15.

Via: Miss Info

Photo: WENN.com