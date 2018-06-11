Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s ‘Family Feud’ Episode Packed With Laughs [VIDEO]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian teased earlier this year that they would appear on the Steve Harvey-hosted Family Feud game show. The episode aired over the weekend and featured some big laughs by way of the clash between the West and the Kardashian/Jenner clans.

The celebrity edition of Family Feud featured the West family consisting of KimYe, his cousins Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza and Ricky Anderson. On the Kardashian/Jenner side, “Momager” Kris Jenner, Jenner’s mother Mary Jo Shannon, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Cici Bussy, a cousin, and family friend Jonathan Cheban made up their side of the squad.

Yeezy was all smiles during the episode and delivered some of the show’s funnier moments with his answers. The playful banter between Harvey and the contestants also sparked brilliant moments of hilarity.

Check out the introduction of the episode below. Hit the flip to see more.

Kanye has smiled more on this episode of #FamilyFeud than he has his whole life. — Shawn 🤘 (@_Unrulyboss_) June 11, 2018

This man is so hype to be on #FamilyFeud 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iHFLwHaksa — The.Life.Of. (@HypeKillington) June 11, 2018

which cousin took Kanye’s laptop lol #familyfeud — K A I T L Y N (@kaitlyn_beck) June 11, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »