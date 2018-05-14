Drake Announces ‘Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour’ With Migos

Drake will be about a month in after dropping the highly-anticipated Scorpion album when he and the Migos venture out on the road this summer. On Monday, the announcement of the North American tour hit press channels and will take the gang from summer to the fall.

In conjunction with Live Nation, Drizzy and the trio of Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo will kick off the tour on July 26 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 41-city jaunt will carry on through the months of August and October, concluding for good on November 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Drake and Migos have worked together in times past, dating back to the mega-hit “Versace” and “Walk It Talk It” from Culture II.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased beginning this Thursday, May 17 at 10PM EST.

Hit up Drake’s site to see the official tour dates.

Drake just announced his “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” tour with Migos and I’m just looking at my wallet like… pic.twitter.com/WmeGM5medc — 𝕓𝕣𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕪𝕟𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@nuffsaidNY) May 14, 2018

Photo: Getty