Drake Announces New ‘Scorpion’ Album, Twitter Is Overjoyed

The summer is about to officially be a wrap for some of your favorites, this after Drake took the steam out of any second quarter release to come. As expected, fans of the Canadian superstar are going honey-baked ham on the Internets after the release date of his latest album Scorpion was announced Monday.
In typical stunt-worthy fashion, Durag Drizzy took to his IG page to announce the plans for his fifth studio album as only he can. In a pair of images, the first showcased a chain with a chunky gold and diamond bracelet featuring the ominous shape of a scorpion. The following image showed Drake in a jacket announcing the release date of Scorpion with his back turned to the camera.
We’ve captured some of the Twitter flip out below and on the following pages. Scorpion drops to the masses on June 28.
—
Photo: Getty