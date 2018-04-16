Drake Announces New ‘Scorpion’ Album, Twitter Is Overjoyed

The summer is about to officially be a wrap for some of your favorites, this after Drake took the steam out of any second quarter release to come. As expected, fans of the Canadian superstar are going honey-baked ham on the Internets after the release date of his latest album Scorpion was announced Monday.

In typical stunt-worthy fashion, Durag Drizzy took to his IG page to announce the plans for his fifth studio album as only he can. In a pair of images, the first showcased a chain with a chunky gold and diamond bracelet featuring the ominous shape of a scorpion. The following image showed Drake in a jacket announcing the release date of Scorpion with his back turned to the camera.

We’ve captured some of the Twitter flip out below and on the following pages. Scorpion drops to the masses on June 28.

The fact my immediate reaction was relief that we get two months to breathe https://t.co/ITvxjtGB65 — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 16, 2018

Why did Drake give his 2018 album the same title as Eve’s 2001 album? WHOOOOOOO’S THAAAAT GUUUUUY? LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA! — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) April 16, 2018

Drake, Cole & Ye all out here like….. pic.twitter.com/KlgFbUgz38 — Chris Uño (@CRS_One) April 16, 2018

Drake is blessing us with a new album this summer, what a time to be alive…🐐 — Moe (@MoeAlayan) April 16, 2018

