J. Cole Announces New Single “Middle Child”

J. Cole was in the studio cooking up a group effort, but he already has a new solo single on deck. The North Carolina rapper announced he’s dropping a new track called “Middle Child.”

At least that’s the intel he shared with his latest Instagram post. The new single, which is produced by T-Minus (Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott) is set to drop this Wednesday (Jan. 23) at 9 pm.

We’re going to assume that’s Eastern Time.

Last week, it was confirmed that the recordings for the Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation had been completed.

Knowing how Cole operates, expect a heaping helping of new music unexpectedly—but maybe now with some features?—sooner than later.