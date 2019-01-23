R. Kelly’s Chicago Studio Slapped With Building Violations

R. Kelly‘s personal and business life has been loaded with struggle lately, and it’s the least he deserves. The R&Pee crooner’s Chicago studio just got hit with an assortment of building violations and possible fines.

The Chicago studio, heavily featured in “Surviving R. Kelly” was slammed with 66 building code violations, most notably for using the place as a residence and not obtaining permits to build a sauna, steam room and a bar … this according to legal docs.

In the docs, each violation comes with a fine ranging between $500 to $1,000 for each day the violation goes unaddressed … and with 66 violations, R. Kelly could be looking at a fine between $33k to $66k per day!

The court has already ordered R. Kelly to remove all personal items from the premises and he can only use the space as a recording studio from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The studio reportedly features a bedroom but R. Kelly denies he has ever lived out of the studio.

Authorities released photos from inside the studio which can be seen in the video below.

