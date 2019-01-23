CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Chicago Studio Slapped With Building Violations

The King of R&Pee is facing a reckoning from all angles.

City Inspectors Visit R. Kelly's Studio In Chicago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

R. Kelly‘s personal and business life has been loaded with struggle lately, and it’s the least he deserves. The R&Pee crooner’s Chicago studio just got hit with an assortment of building violations and possible fines. 

Reports TMZ:

The Chicago studio, heavily featured in “Surviving R. Kelly” was slammed with 66 building code violations, most notably for using the place as a residence and not obtaining permits to build a sauna, steam room and a bar … this according to legal docs. 

In the docs, each violation comes with a fine ranging between $500 to $1,000 for each day the violation goes unaddressed … and with 66 violations, R. Kelly could be looking at a fine between $33k to $66k per day!

The court has already ordered R. Kelly to remove all personal items from the premises and he can only use the space as a recording studio from 9 AM to 5 PM. 

The studio reportedly features a bedroom but R. Kelly denies he has ever lived out of the studio.

Authorities released photos from inside the studio which can be seen in the video below.

Photo: Getty

R. kelly

