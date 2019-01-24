Jay-Z & Meek Mill Join Prison Reform Initiative, Pledge $50 Million

Since his release from prison, Meek Mill has become one of the leading voices on prison reform and has amassed a strong cabal of powerful figures from the sports and entertainment world to join him in the fight. It was recently announced that Jay-Z and Mill will headline a new initiative known as The Reform Alliance along with the help of three major sport team owners.

NBC News reports:

Meek Mill and Jay-Z are among the group of leaders who pledged approximately $50 million to create the Reform Alliance. Its mission is to drastically reduce the number of people living under unjust parole and probation sentences, “while keeping communities safe by changing laws and public opinion.”

Other founding partners include Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin; Kraft CEO and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Brooklyn Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai; Vista Equity Partners founder Robert F. Smith; Galaxy Digital founder Michael E. Novogratz; and Third Point LLC founder Daniel S. Loeb. CNN host and activist Van Jones will serve as CEO.

Big news for prison reform advocates.

