Jay-Z and Beyoncé Use Decoys To Avoid The Paparazzi [Photos]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are proving once again to be the finesse queen and king. Their secret to avoiding the press is low key genius.

Page Six has seemingly cracked the code on how Hip-Hop’s power couple keeps things low key while they are out on the town. Last week Hov and Bey attended a surprise dinner for Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s 45th birthday at Avra Beverly Hills. The celebratory get together had an all star list of celebrities in the house including Diddy, N.O.R.E., former NBA player Al Harrington, Saint Jhn, Mr. Rugs and Emory “Vegas” Jones.

While The Carters apparently stayed for the festivities they made sure to take another route for their exit. According to the gossip rag’s sources “they snuck out through the back as the other guests made their way to the front to distract the paparazzi.”

Humbled by the turnout Burke took to his Instagram to give his sincere thanks. “The Love is real!! Thanks for the surprise @rodeoandmadison. Filled with family and friends. A Birthday with memories that will last s lifetime. #blackexcellence.”

Photo: WENN.com