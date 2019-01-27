Nelly Seeking Dismissal of Lawsuit Claiming Sexual Assault

Nelly wants the case thrown out. The St. Louis rapper is hoping a judge dismisses a lawsuit brought against him by a British woman who claimed he raped her in England.

Report the Associated Press:

The federal lawsuit was filed in November in St. Louis, the rapper’s hometown. The woman accuses Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., of assaulting her in a dressing room at the concert venue in Essex in December 2017. Nelly hasn’t been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, filed a response to the lawsuit Thursday, arguing that the woman shouldn’t be allowed to remain anonymous and “avoid public scrutiny.”

The woman alleges that she paid to have her photo taken with the 44-year-old rapper after the concert before he took her to a separate room and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s attorney, Karen Koehler, said the woman reported the incident to police more than a year ago and she believes the investigation is ongoing. Essex police didn’t immediately respond to an after-hours phone message from The Associated Press seeking information Friday.

If this sounds familiar, Nelly settled a similar lawsuit (the accuser claims there was a settlement, the rapper lawyers say it was dismissed) in September 2018 from a woman who claimed he raped her on his tour bus.

Nelly might not want to make this a habit or a cancellation is on deck.

