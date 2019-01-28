Future Breaks A Record & Drops $38K While Sneaker Shopping With Complex [Video]

Future just made us realize that there’s a such thing as sneakerheads like us, you, DJ Khaled, etc., and then there’s him.

On the latest installment of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Future Hendrix hit up Barneys in New York where he revealed that he spends up to $300,000 a month on sneakers and clothes. That’s the kind of next level balling that’s damn near unnecessary, but hey, if you got it why not? YOLO, right? Naturally Future knows he needs to continuously make room for his spending habits and laces his friends and family whenever he needs some new space. “You can just come to my closet and pick out whatever you want. If you can fit it you can get it.”

After talking about his generosity and his love of fashion growing up, The WIZRD rapper went on to drop a Sneaker Shopping With Complex record $38,000 all kinds of name brand gear and not one pair of Nikes or Jordans. Well, everything came out to $35K but tax alone was more than what most rappers spent while at Stadium Goods or Flight Club. Ain’t that some sh*t?

Check out the video below and try not to hate or be envious. The man earned it.