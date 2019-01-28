Future’s Latest LP ‘Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD’ Debuts At No. 1

With seven studio albums under his belt, Future is, without doubt, a veteran artist at this point and his hit-making ways don’t show any signs of slowing considering the temperamental nature of the business. The Freebandz boss notched his sixth No. 1 album with the release of his seventh LP, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD.

Billboard reports:

Future collects his sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD debuts atop the tally with 126,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Jan. 24, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 15,000 were in album sales. The album was released on Jan. 18 via Freebandz/Epic Records.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Feb. 2-dated chart — where WIZRD debuts at No. 1 — will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites on Jan. 29.

Future has tallied his six No. 1 albums in a remarkably quick amount of time — just three years, five months and three weeks. His first leader was DS2 on Aug. 8, 2015. He then scored No. 1s with What a Time to Be Alive (with Drake; Oct. 10, 2015), Evol (Feb. 27, 2016), a self-titled album (March 11, 2017), HNDRXX (March 18, 2017) and now WIZRD.

Salute to Future and the whole Freebandz squad.

