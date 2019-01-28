Trippie Redd Cops Plea Deal In FDM Grady Fade Case, Must Pay Rapper $2,400

Trippie Redd‘s ATL fight case has come to a close after the rapper copped a plea deal. Besides no jail time, Trippie will have to cough up a little over $2,400 to his fade victim, FDM Grady.

Reports TMZ:

Trippie entered a no contest plea to disorderly conduct and got 3 other charges dropped — simple battery, fighting in public and criminal trespass … never happened. He gets 6 months probation and has to pay $2,425 in restitution to the victim.

TMZ broke the story … Trippie and his pal, Lil Wop, got busted last May for allegedly putting a beatdown on an ATL rapper named FDM Grady. FDM claimed the whole fight started because they dissed his GF.

Either Trippie Redd’s lawyer is stellar, or ATL prosecutors could give 2 f*cks about rappers fighting each other.

Just saying.