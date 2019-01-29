Yo Gotti ft. Lil Baby “Put A Date On It,” Styles P “Never Fight An African” & More | Daily Visuals 1.28.19

Everybody appreciates a good block party but if you’re cool with Yo Gotti you might wanna put him in charge of the community shindig cause he’ll make it fancy.

All the proof you need is in his Lil Baby visual to “Put A Date On It” where the Tennessee rapper hires some waiters and butlers to serve him and his homies some exquisite grub on a 12-chair table in the middle of the street. Just make sure you ain’t a snitch cause that celebration can turn into a murder scene real quick and them waiters will clean up afterwards.

Back in New York Styles P is out to install more fear in white Amerikkka with his pro-Black message in his clip to “Never Fight An African.” Don’t expect this to get any burn whatsoever at any MAGA rallies even if Kanye is hosting.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lion Babe featuring Leikeli47, Michael Aristole, and more.

YO GOTTI FT. LIL BABY – “PUT A DATE ON IT”

STYLES P – “NEVER FIGHT AN AFRICAN”

LION BABE FT. LEIKELI47 – “THE WAVE”

MICHAEL ARISTOLE – “NO REGRETS”

TOKYO JET FT. KASH DOLL – “BALLER ALERT”

YBN CORDAE – “LOCATIONSHIPS”

BOOGIE FT. JID – “SOHO”

BIG HUD FT. RITTZ – “WIPE THE SLATE CLEAN”

TREVOR JACKSON – “BOYS NEED LOVE 2”

TALIWHOAH – “LOVE CYCLE”

NBDY – “ADMISSIONS”

MONEY MALOW – “CHANGING THE PAINT”