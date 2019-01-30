Tory Lanez “The Run Off,” Shy Glizzy “30s 50s 100s” & More | Daily Visuals 1.29.19

With Drake having fallen back for the past few months and seems to be taking a breather from his feud with Pusha Tea, it’s the perfect time for someone to step up and rep the country to the north. Tory Lanez has been doing just that.

Today the artist out of Ontario drops his visual to “The Run Off” makes it rain in the middle of nowhere where he’s only source of light is a car that’s on fire. Strippers must be watching this with a screw face like a MF.

Shy Glizzy meanwhile seems to be a fan of the 2nd amendment as he hits up a shooting range where the bullets stack up for his clip to “30s 50s 100s.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Mosey featuring BlocBoy JB, Brianna Perry, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “THE RUN OFF”

SHY GLIZZY – “30s 50s 100s”

LIL MOSEY FT. BLOCBOY JB – “YOPPA”

BRIANNA PERRY – “ON GOD”

RICKHYDE – “INTRO”

PHONY PPL – “EITHER WAY/A COLORS SHOW”

HOPSIN FT. DAX – “YOU SHOULD’VE KNOWN”