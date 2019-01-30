Roc Nation To Upgrade Corporate Office Space In Manhattan

Jay-Z’s entertainment entity continues to flourish. Roc Nation is set to get more room for their headquarters in New York City.

According to Page Six, Roc Nation is outgrowing their current space at 1411 Broadway. Their report states the management firm is moving to larger arrangements at 540 W. 26th Street which is located in the trendy and very pricey Chelsea area of Manhattan. Additionally, the agency will continue leasing the top two floors at 1411 Broadway until August 2024.

Founded in 2008, Roc Nation has grown into an entertainment powerhouse. Their current roster includes Rihanna, Meek Mill, Mariah Carey, Demi Lovato, Angie Martinez and DJ Khaled. Additionally their Roc Nation Sports arm represents Saquon Barkley, Robinson Cano and CC Sabathia.

No word on whether Hov’s reported venture capital company Marcy Venture Partners is in this new office mix though.

Photo: Pacific Coast News/WENN.com