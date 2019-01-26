Kanye West Suing Roc-A-Fella Records & EMI, No Beef With Jay-Z

It goes without question that Roc-A-Fella Records is responsible for introducing the world to Kanye West, and according to lore he almost didn’t get a chance to shine while there. West has filed a lawsuit against the company and another suit against EMI for owed monies, but his team insists there’s no issue with former Roc-A-Fella owner Jay-Z.

TMZ writes:

Ye filed 2 lawsuits Friday … one against Roc-A-Fella, claiming he signed an exclusive recording agreement with the company. The suit is heavily redacted, but he’s asking for a declaration of his rights over a dispute he’s having and he wants money.

Kanye also filed a lawsuit against EMI April Music, claiming they owe him over a music dispute.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, in 2003, the year before he came out with his breakout album, “College Dropout,” he signed a contract with EMI. The suit claims by the end of 2011, Kanye had written solely or with other writers more than 200 songs and gave the rights to those songs to EMI.

Those songs include some of the most influential and successful songs in his catalog, although the suit isn’t specific.

The suit is heavily redacted, although it says there is a dispute and he wants a judge to declare his rights under the contract — presumably for money.

In an update from the outlet, it was noted that Jay-Z sold his shares in Roc-A-Fella in 2004 so he is not named.

