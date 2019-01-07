Dame Dash Says Jay-Z & R. Kelly Collab LP Helped Push Roc-A-Fella Split

Roc-A-Fella Records was one of the top recording labels and entities of the ’90s, ushering in a massive amount of success for co-founders Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Biggs. According to Dash, Hov’s collaboration project with R. Kelly helped push along the split of the Roc-A-Fella empire.

Dash sat down with Kenyatta Griggs, the host of Hip Hop Motivation, and said that he too watched the explosive Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly. Speaking on his former romantic partner in Aaliyah, Dash said that he was triggered by old thoughts while watching the program.

“I watched some of it yesterday, as much as I could tolerate,” Dash said to Griggs. “I’m not gonna lie as a human, I was tight. I was tight about a couple things. Number one, there was a girl when she was even trying to talk about it and she couldn’t, and I remember Aaliyah trying to talk about it and she couldn’t. She would just leave it at, ‘That dude was a bad man.'”

Dash added that the late songstress struggled to speak about her connection with Kelly and while he was prepared to handle the truth, she was unfortunately taken away from his life in 2001 after a fatal plane crash.

The following year, the joint album between Jay-Z and R. Kelly, The Best Of Both Worlds, was released and soured the connection between Dash and the Brooklyn rap star.

“If you remember The Best of Both Worlds, you don’t see my name on that. I never wanted no part of that,” Dash shared.

Watch Dame Dash share how R. Kelly and Jay-Z’s collaboration helped push along the Roc-A-Fella split in the video below.

—

Photo: WENN