Smoke Wanted: Dame Dash Calls Funk Flex A Career Coon

Damon Dash is ready for all the smoke. After catching criticism from Funkmaster Flex, the Roc-a-fella Records founder and media mogul took to Instagram to called the Hot 97 DJ a “career coon.”

Damn.

In the post, Dash urged Hot 97 to fire Flex so he could go work for YouTube and “Liar Cohen.” If you don’t know, the latter is a shot at Lyor Cohen, who Dash has dubbed a culture vulture (he aired him on on the Joe Budden podcast, and it was Flex’s recent defense of the exec, while slandering Dash, that leads us here.

Accompanying the commentary was a side by side graphic comparing the careers of Dash and Flex. Under Dash were entries like Roc-a-fella, Rocawear, DD172 and Dusko Wine & Spirits, among other notable ventures. As for his rival, his only two entries were “Same desk job for 30 Years” and “Career Coon.”

Ouch. In another IG post, Dash further unloads, calling Flex an embarrassment to the culture who rides for his master, Lyor Cohen.

This is only going to get pettier, ain’t it? Peep more from the Twitter peanut gallery, in the gallery.