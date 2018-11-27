Damon Dash and Lee Daniels Settle $5M Lawsuit

Damon Dash and Lee Daniels’ beef over money has officially been squashed. The Roc-a-Fella founder and filmmaker have settled the $5M lawsuit brought forth by the former.

By now you’re surely aware that Dash was heated that Daniels never paid him back the millions of dollars he loaned him to fund some of his Hollywood films, including The Woodsman.

TMZ reports that both parties have agreed to drop the matter and pay their own respective legal fees. No word on the exact settlement Dash received, but apparently, he’s a happy camper.

It’s a safe bet Dash got at least close to the $2M he was due—the $5M in the suit was due to lost profits and interest.

“I’m good. Just happy 2 people from the culture could work things out,” Dash told TMZ of the settlement.

Also, we just wanted to post this photo again.

—

Photo: