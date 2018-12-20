Funkmaster Flex Gets At Dame Dash Over Lyor Cohen Diss

Dame Dash turned heads after accusing veteran music executive Lyor Cohen of being a culture vulture, which the former Dej Jam major player rebuffed in his typically brash fashion. Funkmaster Flex took up for Cohen in a recent Instagram post, calling Dash a liar in the process.

“Dame Dash built an amazing brand (The Roc) with Biggs and JayZ! I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as an entrepreneur! I 1,000 percent understand his cockiness,” Flex wrote in the caption for an Instagram photo of Dash and Cohen.

Flex added, “He’s self made and I know u wouldn’t believe me but Jayz would have never been noticed without Dame! But in 2018 I refuse to join the cheerleading squad with Dame in the slander! Without the DefJam machine Roccafella would have died in the wind! Roccafella was being distributed though PAYDAY/FREEZE/SLEEPINGBAG/PRIORITY RECORDS(GOOGLE IT)before DefJam!!!!”

Flex continued, “Jayz would have been another great mc that faded into obscurity if he stayed in that situation! Dame made a lot of money with Lyor! All great partnerships always come to and end! Jayz went his separate way cause Dame didn’t adapt to the fact he needed to refine his personality! No one can remove u if u stay in tune to the surroundings! @duskopoppington I love u dearly my Brother… u helped me in 96 when my back was against the wall… But you are a LIAR…”

Dash responded to the rant, asking Funkmaster Flex to take the conversation offline.

Photo: Getty