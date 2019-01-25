Kanye West Sued for Allegedly Stiffing Company On Yeezy Fabric Payment

Kanye West‘s lawyers are probably always busy. The MAGA-hat wearer is getting sued by a company that claims he stiffed them on payment for fleece fabric it manufactured for Yeezy products.

Reports TMZ:

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Toki Sen-I Co. claims it struck a deal last June with Ye and Yeezy Apparel in which Toki would manufacture fleece fabric for Yeezys. The company claims it has done business with Kanye in the past and always got paid … until now.

Toki says it was an unusually large order this time around — $624,000 — but got nothing. Toki says it manufactured the fleece but they received an email from Yeezy Apparel stating they didn’t intend to go through with the deal.

As for how much fabric is on the line … 53,500 yards at $10.81 a yard.

Toki says it tried settling with Ye and Co., to no avail. Toki also says it tried to mitigate damages by selling the fabric to other buyers but it was so specific to the Yeezy brand no one wanted it.

More Yeezys more problems.

In other news, Yeezy and 112 may be working on Christian music.

