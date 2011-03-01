Diddy-Dirty Money Announce “Coming Home” Tour Dates

Diddy-Dirty Money is preparing to hit the road for their first national tour.

The trio of Diddy, Dawn and Kaleena will kick off their “Coming Home” tour April 13 in Minnesota before wrapping up May 15 in St. Louis.

In between that, they’ll hit Atlanta, New York and L.A.

The tour will center on their debut album Last Train To Paris.

Check out Diddy-Dirty Money’s tour dates below.

April 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic Center

April 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

April 15 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board

April 16 – Providence, RI – TBD

April 21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 22 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

April 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Showboat

April 24 – Norfolk, VA – Norva

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Plush

April 29 – Melbourne, FL – Levelz

April 30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

May 1 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

May 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Club Nokia

May 8 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove

May 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ovations LIVE!

May 12 – Houston, TX – Warehouse

May 14 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland

May 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant