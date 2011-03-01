Diddy-Dirty Money Announce “Coming Home” Tour Dates

Diddy-Dirty Money is preparing to hit the road for their first national tour.
The trio of Diddy, Dawn and Kaleena will kick off their “Coming Home” tour April 13 in Minnesota before wrapping up May 15 in St. Louis.
In between that, they’ll hit Atlanta, New York and L.A.
The tour will center on their debut album Last Train To Paris.
Check out Diddy-Dirty Money’s tour dates below.
April 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic Center
April 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
April 15 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board
April 16 – Providence, RI – TBD
April 21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 22 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
April 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Showboat
April 24 – Norfolk, VA – Norva
April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Plush
April 29 – Melbourne, FL – Levelz
April 30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
May 1 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
May 6 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Club Nokia
May 8 – Anaheim, CA – The Grove
May 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ovations LIVE!
May 12 – Houston, TX – Warehouse
May 14 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland
May 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant