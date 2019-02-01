A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Look Back At It,” Statik Selektah & Termanology ft. Lil Fam & Haile Supreme “It’s On You” & More | Daily Visuals 1.31.19

It’s been a month and change since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped his sophomore album Hoodie SZN and naturally he’s going to keep pushing it’s material while it’s still fresh off the presses.

Today the rapper from the Boogie Down BX comes through with a visual for his album cut “Look Back At It” in which he takes it back to high school where he mac’s a cheerleader and some white kid deals with a weird parental situation at home. We don’t really know what to make of this video.

Back on the block Statik Selektah and Termanology link up with M.O.P.’s Lil Fame and Haile Supreme and hold down the streets on some G ish in the clip to “It’s On You.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Baby, Zacari, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “LOOK BACK AT IT”

STATIK SELEKTAH & TERMANOLOGY FT. LIL FAME & HAILE SUPREME – “IT’S ON YOU”

LIL BABY – “GLOBAL”

ZACARI – “DON’T TRIP”

38 SPESH FT. ETO – “FLOUR CITY”

ARIN RAY – “RECKLESS”

ELUJAY – “LITTLE THANGS”

CLASSIFIED – “BEASTIE BOY”

CONWAY THE MACHINE – “OVERDOSE”