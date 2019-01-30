Sneaker Seller Called Out A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For $10K Debt, Rapper Blames Fired Assistant

The coldness of the sneaker game can sometimes be akin to that of the current polar vortex that’s engulfing most of the United States and while resellers are known to jerk sneakerheads and collectors out of hundreds of dollars more than a sneaker’s retail price, one reseller found himself out thousands of dollars when he sold 50 pairs of sneakers and got a big fat IOU in return.

Complex is reporting that a well-known sneaker plug named Alex Boro found himself getting stiffed out of $10,000 worth of exclusive sneakers from someone claiming to be an assistant for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie after he was hired to find a list of sneakers only to get promised he’d get paid later on. The sneaker hustler who boasts a clientele that includes the likes of Offset, Lil Uzi Vert and French Montana took to his Twitter page to tell his side of the story that left his pockets looking like rabbit ears for almost a year.

Boros recounted how A Boogie’s assistant, Sal, hit him up asking for a nice hookup with promises of more business transactions in the future if he blessed them with good prices.

Sal Facetimed me with A Boogie, expressing his interest doing business with me, promising shout outs and other benefits if I can hook him up with some shoes for a good price. He gave me a list of sneakers to get for him, A Boogie, and for A Boogie's mother. pic.twitter.com/bXZcDOIDiG — boro (@akaElJefe) January 28, 2019

He kept up his end of the bargain and showed up like a sneaker Santa Clause.

Sal told me to pull up to Boogie's house in NJ with all the shoes. When I asked him about payment just to confirm that everything would go smooth, he said he would pay me when I get there. I got to his house, and dropped off the sneakers. pic.twitter.com/Pxf2OcXMAY — boro (@akaElJefe) January 28, 2019

Unfortunately for Alex, Sal kept giving him the runaround on ponying up the cash for the kicks claiming he’d eventually wire him the money before ultimately ghosting him like he was a one-night stand. Luckily Alex kept all the receipts and included them with his story for the world to see.

I had no other choice but to agree on him wiring me the money. I got a weird vibe from the whole encounter and I knew something was fishy. I hit up Sal after for the payment with minimal response. Sal continuously ignored me after our encounter. pic.twitter.com/y9LlGYIBkT — boro (@akaElJefe) January 28, 2019

Eventually A Boogie himself got wind of the entire situation and hit up Boros earlier this month to apologize for the transaction gone wrong and let him know he wasn’t even in on the scheme. A Boogie even took to his IG and went into story mode to address the situation.

“Sneaky business went down behind my back with an assistant that was just fired because of the situation. Sorry to the sneaker kid [Boro], who is blaming it on me. I was going to help him, but he exposed information about me, which made me change my mind.”

Though it sounded like A Boogie wasn’t going to rectify the monetary part of the situation, he assured everyone that he’d “take care of the mistake$ he made, but I want him to clarify that I never did business with him at all. It was all bad sidework from a person I had working for me.”

For his part, Sal declined to be quoted for Complex’s story but did deny all of Alex Boro’s claims against him.

Now that it seems like his dealings with A Boogie might have a happy ending, Boro is now calling out Lil Uzi Vert’s manager for making off with a few pairs of Virgil Abloh’s OG Off-White Nike collection and some Yeezy Boost 700’s.

“Fame makes these artists feel invincible. The artists see me as a kid that they can take advantage of for free shoes and they think nothing will happen to them because they are too famous, or because I look like a little kid that I will not do anything,” Boro told Complex. “I was taught to stand up for myself. Stealing is not right, no matter who the person is. If I see foul business being conducted, I will call it out.”

Funny how a cold business can lead to all kinds of things getting hot.