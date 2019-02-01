Kermit the Frog & Miss Piggy Go Toe-To-Toe on ‘Drop The Mic’

It’s been more than a half a century in the making but on Wednesday night’s episode of Drop The Mic it finally happened: Kermit the Frog battled Miss Piggy for puppet rap supremacy and it turned out just about how you’d think it would: Kermit got sonned.

After kicking things off with a complimentary freestyle of his significant porky other, Miss Piggy showed Kermit how things were done and went in on the “tea sippin’ glorified meme.” The darts started to get sharper once Pepe got his turn and as the “oohs” and “ahhs” from the crowd grew louder so did the laughs, but things got extra heated once Beaker got his turn on the mic… apparently.

Check out the muppet mic ripping below and enjoy the show.