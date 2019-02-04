Woman Accuses Soulja Boy Of Kidnapping, Manager Calls It Lies

Soulja Boy has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence after his recent media run had him trending in social media and sparking a series of hilarious memes. However, a sobering report issues a serious allegation that the rapper and businessman kidnapped a woman over the weekend but his manager calls the accusation false.

Sources familiar with the allegations tell TMZ, a woman named Kayla was at Soulja’s home in Agoura Hills just outside of L.A. Friday night, but at around 2:30 AM Saturday they began arguing and she was told to leave.

We’re told Kayla — who was apparently dating Soulja — got in her car, put it in reverse and backed down the driveway, where she clipped the curb. We’re told Soujla’s assistant was outside and witnessed it, and became “agitated” and the 2 started fighting.

Sources connected to Kayla claim Soulja came out and tried to break the fight up, but Kayla claims he punched and kicked her while she was on the ground, and then took her inside the garage and tied her to a chair with an extension cord.

The sources say Kayla was tied up for 6 hours.

We’re told she was released, went home and contacted police Saturday morning. We’re told she went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was discharged late Saturday night. She claims she has 3 fractured ribs and a concussion.

The outlet reached out to Soulja’s manager who says that while he hasn’t heard from the rapper, Soulja would have contacted him if such an incident did occur. Soulja is already on a five-year probation for a weapons possession conviction.

