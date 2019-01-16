Draaakkeee?!: 10 Things We Learned from Soulja Boy on The Breakfast Club

Soulja Boy might be the subject of many memes and punchlines but make no mistake about it, he doesn’t care what you think or feel. In his mind Soulja Boy’s a legend and if you let him tell the story he’ll make you a believer.. or try to at least.

Today the man known as Draco stopped by The Breakfast Club for the first time in his career and gave one of the most entertaining and overall funniest interviews of this young year in which he made the case for being the most overlooked influencer of all-time.

Talking with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God, Soulja Boy explained why people got tricked into thinking he was a cokehead, called out Kanye West, and explained why he’s the person who made Drake who he is.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Soulja Boy on The Breakfast Club.

1. Kat Stacks

In that infamous video where Kat Stacks claimed that Soulja Boy was using cocaine, Soulja says that he had some Tylenol’s on the table and she crushed it up and claimed it was coke. Soulja says he’s not the one to be hitting the slopes no matter the weather. That’s what he got for trying to mess with the hottest social media celebrity at the time.

