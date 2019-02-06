On the first day of Black History month U.S. Senator Cory Booker announced that he was throwing his hat into the 2020 Presidential race and while many believe he’s a long shot to end up in the White House, he’s not deterred a single bit of going for the gusto.

Recently the presidential candidate took his campaign trail to The Breakfast Club where he gave Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God some insight on why he decided to run for President, his rumored connection to pharmaceutical companies, and why he thinks Donald Trump being president turned out to be a good thing.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Cory Booker on The Breakfast Club.

1. The Running Man

Cory Booker decided to run for President because he felt that Americans are losing faith in that government will ever be helpful to them. “I think this is a time where people are doubting what we can do as a country. They’re beginning to believe that we’re at each other’s throats, we can’t get things done, and I’m saying we can address the unfinished business.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »