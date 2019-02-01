Sen. Cory Booker Adds His Name To The 2020 Presidential Campaign Hat

U.S. Senator Cory Booker has long since been considered a potential presidential candidate dating back to his days as the mayor of Newark, N.J. On Friday (Feb. 1), Booker announced his candidacy and joins a number of significant figures vying for the Democratic nomination for president.

Booker sat down this morning with The Tom Joyner Morning Show, using the massive platform to make the surprise announcement. While many for years have anticipated Booker would one day run for the office, few probably saw this coming.

“Publicly, I wanted to come on this show, Tom, cause of what you mean to so many people in this country. I want everybody to know that I am running for president of the United States of America and just really excited to do so. We live in a nation where people are beginning to lose faith in what we can do together. Folks are feeling left out, folks are feeling left behind, and I think too many people are beginning to think that the things that are tearing us apart are stronger than the things holding us together. I’m running for president to change that, to reignite our sense of what’s possible and reignite the moral imagination of what we can become together. I believe in this nation. As difficult as our past has been we’ve always overcome. We got a better future ahead of us if we come together, work together, stand together, and I believe America and the days ahead we will rise.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and former Maryland congressman John Delaney are among the names who have thrown their names into the 2020 presidential race hat.

Check out Sen. Cory Booker’s interview with The Tom Joyner Morning Show below.

Photo: Getty