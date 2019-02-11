Drake Shaded The Grammys During Acceptance Speech [Video]

We told y’all the Grammys get no love in certain Hip-Hop circles. Although Drake won a Grammy for Best Rap Song, he used his acceptance speech to shade the organization.

Drizzy actually picked up his hardware (he won for “God’s Plan”) in person, while acts like Jay-Z and Childish Gambino (who won Song of the Year for “This Is America”) were no-shows to the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Toronto rapper sent a message to the kids aspiring to do music, and his peers who make music from the heart, from the stage at the Staples Center.

“We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport,” said Drake. “So it’s not the NBA where at the end of the year you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games. This is a business where sometimes it’s up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York or anywhere else.”

He added, “My point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you, you already won.”

Where is the lie?

Photo Getty