No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

Posted 9 hours ago

Nas Celebrates His New Album Hip Hop is Dead At His Black & White Ball - December 18, 2006

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The late, great Phife Dawg famously rapped, “I’ll never let a statue tell me how nice I am,” on “Award Tour.” The words ring true when it comes to the Grammy Awards, which often have been lacking when it comes to its respect for Hip-Hop culture. 

Back in the day, the Grammys wouldn’t even air the Rap category winners during the proper show. To many the slights still continue, like Jay-Z sitting in the front row only to go 0-8 in Grammy wins in 2018. Every year it’s a guarantee, the Hip-Hop heads will be upset, about something, justifiably so.

Needless to say, the Grammys’ relation with the culture is still strained at best, with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino all essentially curving the show after being asked and passing on performing.

Considering the amount of Hip-Hop legends, who have dropped quality material, only to never take home a Grammy Award, you can’t blame them. Like Phife insinuated, a Grammy Award will never make you a great MC, but the acknowledgment would still be cool.

As evidence, check out the eyebrow-raising list of Hip-Hop artists who have never won a Grammy in the gallery.

Photo Getty

 

1. Nas

Source:WENN.com

Nasty Nas, the rapper who made ‘Illmatic,’ is still Grammy-less despite 13 nominations.

2. Rakim

Source:Getty

The R has been nominated a grand total of two times.

3. A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest Source:WENN.com

A Tribe Called Quest has come up blank after only four nominations. Q-Tip has a Grammy, but that’s thanks to a performance on “Galvanize” by the Chemical Brothers.

4. Scarface

2016 Old School Hip Hop New Year's Eve Festival Source:Getty

Brad Jordan is still a GOAT.

5. J. Cole

Source:Getty

J. Cole has been nominated a total of 7 times. Cole world.

6. Snoop Dogg

Source:WENN.com

Despite 16 nominations, Snoop Dogg has always come up empty.

7. Ice Cube

Source:WENN.com

O’Shea Jackson has been nominated just one time. Think about that.

8. Wu-Tang Clan

A3C Festival Outdoor Show Day 1 Wu-Tang Clan & More Source:Hip-Hop Wired

Despite being for the children, the Wu-Tang Clan has managed to snag only one Grammy nomination.

9. DMX

Source:WENN.com

DMX once dropped two critically acclaimed and commercially successful album in one year. Nevertheless, he’s 0-3 in Grammy Awards.

10. Busta Rhymes

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20 Source:Getty

The Dungeon Dragon has a dozen nominations to his name.

11. Redman

Summertime In The LBC Source:Getty

Redman will go down in history as a GOAT, but he only how two Grammy nomination to his name. His buddy Method Man has one Grammy, though.

12. Mobb Deep

Source:Getty

The speakers of the Dunn Language. Rest in power Prodigy.

13. Tupac Shakur & The Notorious B.I.G.

Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon Source:Getty

Both their lives were cut short, but a posthumous award is way past due.

14. Public Enemy

Source:WENN.com

This is just disrespectful

15. Future

Source:WENN.com

UPDATE: Hendrixx got one (on Feb. 10).

Future ain’t got a Grammy.

