No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

The late, great Phife Dawg famously rapped, “I’ll never let a statue tell me how nice I am,” on “Award Tour.” The words ring true when it comes to the Grammy Awards, which often have been lacking when it comes to its respect for Hip-Hop culture.
Back in the day, the Grammys wouldn’t even air the Rap category winners during the proper show. To many the slights still continue, like Jay-Z sitting in the front row only to go 0-8 in Grammy wins in 2018. Every year it’s a guarantee, the Hip-Hop heads will be upset, about something, justifiably so.
Needless to say, the Grammys’ relation with the culture is still strained at best, with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino all essentially curving the show after being asked and passing on performing.
Considering the amount of Hip-Hop legends, who have dropped quality material, only to never take home a Grammy Award, you can’t blame them. Like Phife insinuated, a Grammy Award will never make you a great MC, but the acknowledgment would still be cool.
As evidence, check out the eyebrow-raising list of Hip-Hop artists who have never won a Grammy in the gallery.
—
Photo Getty
1. NasSource:WENN.com
Nasty Nas, the rapper who made ‘Illmatic,’ is still Grammy-less despite 13 nominations.
2. RakimSource:Getty
The R has been nominated a grand total of two times.
3. A Tribe Called QuestSource:WENN.com
A Tribe Called Quest has come up blank after only four nominations. Q-Tip has a Grammy, but that’s thanks to a performance on “Galvanize” by the Chemical Brothers.
4. ScarfaceSource:Getty
Brad Jordan is still a GOAT.
5. J. ColeSource:Getty
J. Cole has been nominated a total of 7 times. Cole world.
6. Snoop DoggSource:WENN.com
Despite 16 nominations, Snoop Dogg has always come up empty.
7. Ice CubeSource:WENN.com
O’Shea Jackson has been nominated just one time. Think about that.
8. Wu-Tang ClanSource:Hip-Hop Wired
Despite being for the children, the Wu-Tang Clan has managed to snag only one Grammy nomination.
9. DMXSource:WENN.com
DMX once dropped two critically acclaimed and commercially successful album in one year. Nevertheless, he’s 0-3 in Grammy Awards.
10. Busta RhymesSource:Getty
The Dungeon Dragon has a dozen nominations to his name.
11. RedmanSource:Getty
Redman will go down in history as a GOAT, but he only how two Grammy nomination to his name. His buddy Method Man has one Grammy, though.
12. Mobb DeepSource:Getty
The speakers of the Dunn Language. Rest in power Prodigy.
13. Tupac Shakur & The Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty
Both their lives were cut short, but a posthumous award is way past due.
14. Public EnemySource:WENN.com
This is just disrespectful
15. FutureSource:WENN.com
UPDATE: Hendrixx got one (on Feb. 10).
Future ain’t got a Grammy.