For years Senator Kamala Harris’s Presidential run has been rumored and now that she’s officially in the race for the White House she’s become both a favorite candidate for potential voters and political target for haters. Recently the U.S. Senator of California sat down for an interview with Charlamange Tha God and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club and addressed a few fake news stories and explained why she chose to throw her hat in the presidential ring.

Touching on subjects from her Blackness to the criticism she got as district attorney of San Francisco, Kamala Harris makes the case for being the strong Black woman that America needs that’s not named Michele Obama.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Kamala Harris on The Breakfast Club.

1. Runnin’

Kamala Harris decided to run for President because she’s seen that the last two years of Trump’s administration has done nothing but hurt and divide Americans across the board. So instead of sitting down and complaining she wants to get up and do something about it. Funny how the laziest President in history sure knows how to motivate people to get off their asses, huh?

