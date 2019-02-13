Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Has Cast Its Young RZA, Ghostface Killah & Others

Late last year it was announced that Hulu would be bringing the saga of Hip-Hop’s iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan to life and now it seems like the cast is getting rounded out with some familiar faces.

According to Deadline, actors Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Shameik Moore (Dope,The Get Down), Siddiq Saunderson (Messiah), Marcus Callender (Power), Zolee Griggs (Ballers) and Erika Alexander (Get Out, Black Lightning) have been added to star in the 10-episode drama series about the rise of the legendary 9-man rap group.

As for who will be portraying who, Ashton Sanders is set to tackle the role of Bobby Diggs a.k.a. The RZA; Siddiq Saunderson will become Dennis “D-Love” Coles a.k.a The Ghostface Killah; Marcus Callender will be taking on the role of OG street lord Power Grant; Shameik Moore will be playing a gun runner and drug dealer for Power known as Sha; Zole Griggs is taking on Shurrie; and Erika Alexander’s role will be of an overworked mother of four named Linda.

Telling the story of how the Staten Island crew became Hip-Hop legends, Wu-Tang: An American Saga will be spearheaded by Wu-Tang co-founder The RZA and penned by Superfly writer Alex Tse. ATL and The New Edition Story director Chris Robinson has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce the pilot episode.

No word yet on when production will start or when it’ll premier but best believe Hulu will be picking up new subscribers once the Wu-Tang Clan series drops.

—

Photo: DL Chandler/Hip-Hop Wired