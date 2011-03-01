Bernard Hopkins Wants 50 Cent To Play Him In Biopic [Video]

Bernard Hopkins Wants 50 Cent To Play Him In Movie

Bernard Hopkins is a former felon and champion boxer who believes his life story could be the next big boxing film to hit Hollywood.

With the financial backing from the producers of Training Day, the biopic may come to fruition. When asked about who Hopkins wants to play himself in the film he told ESPN, “I want 50 Cent…He has the swagger. He doesn’t look approachable but he really is. He understands my life. It was his life also.”

Hopkins will attempt to be the oldest champion in history when he goes against light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal this summer in Canada. At 46 years of age he states, “After I win, I’m ready to tell my whole story.”



